SWEET STITCHES, a group that sews dresses out of fabric and pillowcases for Little Dresses for Africa and makes shorts and bags out of T-shirts, welcomes sewers of all levels. People are also needed to help with placing accessories. Sweet Stitches meets at the Gloucester United Church on the first and third Sunday of the month at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call Julie Kesterson at 978-290-9312, sweetstitchesldfa@gmail.com, or visit Little Dresses for Africa/Gloucester, Ma. on Facebook.
ROAD TO RECOVERY program of the American Cancer Society needs volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. Drivers use their own vehicles. Schedule is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. 1-800-ACS-2345. www.cancer.org.
