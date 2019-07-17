PET THERAPY: Care Dimensions seeks volunteers with therapy dogs to provide pet therapy to hospice patients in a variety of settings throughout Greater Boston and on the North Shore. Volunteers receive hospice training and ongoing support while visiting hospice patients and their caregivers. Contact Sheryl Meehan at SMeehan@caredimensions.org or 978-750-9321.
RAYMOND R. ANDERTON SCHOLARSHIP: A fund has been established by family and friends to honor his life. The scholarship is awarded to a deserving Gloucester High School senior who has been accepted at an accredited school of continued learning. The recipient must demonstrate a commitment to community service and social change through activities, school-sponsored and otherwise. Applicants should possess a strong character, unique interests and an eagerness to “think outside the box.” Scholarship applications may be picked up at the GHS guidance office. Donations: Raymond R. Anderton Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
