SWEET STITCHES, a group that sews dresses out of fabric and pillowcases for Little Dresses for Africa and makes shorts and bags out of T-shirts, welcomes sewers of all levels. People are also needed to help with placing accessories. Sweet Stitches meets at the Gloucester United Church on the first and third Sunday of the month at 1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Call Julie Kesterson at 978-290-9312 or visit Little Dresses for Africa/Gloucester, Ma. on Facebook.
RSVP OF THE NORTH SHORE is a volunteer network for people ages 55 and over, and offers a full range of volunteer opportunities with many area nonprofit organizations. RSVP is part of the Corporation for National and Community Service and is sponsored locally by SeniorCare Inc. 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050. www.seniorcareinc.org/rsvp.html.
