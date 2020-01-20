PATHWAYS FOR CHILDREN needs volunteers to help out, either for one time only or on a weekly basis, working with support staff in the classroom, sharing a special interest or skill or assisting with homework. Pathways has opportunities working with all ages, beginning with infants and toddlers in the Young Families Initiative, Head Start preschool program, and School-Age Care, which provides after-school programs for children up to age 12. There are also some opportunities available outside the classroom. 978-281-2400, ext. 320. Email dfoster@pw4c.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.