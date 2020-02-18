HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS are needed by VNA Care, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization,to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision and support are provided. Call 781-569-2811 or visit www.vnacare.org.
LISA SPARACO SCHOLARSHIP is accepting donations. The scholarship in memory of Lisa Sparaco, who was killed in a drunken driving accident, will be given to an Ipswich High School senior who needs assistance to attend college. Donations: Lisa Sparaco Scholarship Fund, c/o First National Bank of Ipswich, Attn: Jenny, 31 Market St., Ipswich, MA 01938.
