PATHWAYS’ Family Enrichment Program, 29 Emerson Ave., seeks men and women to volunteer as parent mentors. The program has been running for 20 years, serving parents of Cape Ann who are experiencing stress or isolation. Volunteers are matched with parents, beginning year-long mentorships. Contact Hailey Granger at 978-281-2400, ext. 5381, or hgranger@pw4c.org.
STEPHEN B. ROSS SCHOLARSHIP was established in memory of a Gloucester High School freshman who was struck and killed by a drunk driver while walking home one night in 1993. This scholarship is given to deserving Gloucester High School seniors every year. To donate, send contributions to Bob Gillis at Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.