THE CULTURAL CENTER AT ROCKY NECK, 6 Wonson St., seeks volunteers for music programming, gallery sitting, marketing, exhibitions committee, special events and social media. Anyone who has two to eight hours a month to give, are interested in one-time events or being involved on an ongoing basis are welcome. Those interested in helping are asked to contact Brenda Malloy at 978-559-1709 or BrendaMalloy@hotmail.com for more information.
GLOUCESTER EDUCATION FOUNDATION, (GEF), supports innovation and excellence in the Gloucester Public School District. GEF funds educational programs and initiatives across all district schools, grade levels and disciplines that have real impact on teaching and learning. Donations: GEF, 122 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or www.thinkthebest.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.