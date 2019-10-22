CAPT. JENNIFER J. HARRIS, USMC MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: named for a native of Swampscott, who graduated from Swampscott High School in 1996 and the U.S. Naval Academy in 2000. She was the first female helicopter pilot assigned to the famed Marine Corps squadron HMM-364 “Purple Foxes,” served three tours of duty in Iraq flying casualty evacuation missions, and was killed in action on Feb. 7, 2007 when the helicopter she was piloting was shot down. An educational trust continues Captain Harris’s legacy of serving others and offers scholarship opportunities for Gloucester and other North Shore communities. JROTC Scholarship: $500 to be awarded to one North Shore JROTC student, to support college or military expenses. Returning Veterans: $500 to be awarded to one North Shore veteran to support college expenses. For more information, visit www.jjharrisscholarship.com. Donations: Capt. Jennifer J. Harris, USMC Memorial Scholarship Fund, Eastern Bank, 405 Paradise Road, Swampscott, MA 01907; or www.jjharrisscholarship.com.
