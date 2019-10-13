HOLIDAY MEAL BASKETS: A donation of $30 provides a turkey, potatoes, butternut squash, apples, stuffing, cranberry and more to a local family in need. Make checks payable to: The Open Door, and write “turkey” in the memo line. 28 Emerson Avenue, Gloucester, MA 01930. To donate online or for more information please visit www.foodpantry.org.
RSVP OF THE NORTH SHORE is a volunteer network for people ages 55 and over, and offers a full range of volunteer opportunities with many area nonprofit organizations. RSVP is part of the Corporation for National and Community Service and is sponsored locally by SeniorCare Inc. 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050. www.seniorcareinc.org/rsvp.html.
