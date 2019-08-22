GLOUCESTER ADVENTURE INC.., a nonprofit maritime historic preservation and educational organization, is seeking volunteers for its 2019 sailing season aboard the schooner Adventure. Volunteers are needed in these areas: sailing crew, administration, education, docents, and shipboard maintenance. No experience necessary. Email volunteer@schooner-adventure.org. 978-281-8079.
CAPT. HARRY “PINT” JOHNSON SCHOLARSHIP is available to graduating seniors from Cape Ann who will be entering a trade school, maritime arts school or the emergency services field. Donations: Speedwell Engine Co. 2, c/o Phil Tanson, 15 Prospect St. Rockport, MA 01966.
