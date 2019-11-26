MANCHESTER HISTORICAL MUSEUM seeks volunteers to greet people at the front desk, be docents, help with its inventory database, and join its events and hospitality team. Email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
MARGARET F. PARSONS SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a former office nurse for Cape Ann OB-GYN’s Dr. Lawrence Ross and Dr. Hamer Lacey, is awarded to a graduating senior of the Gloucester High School who plans to major in the medical sciences and has demonstrated good character, dependability, and self-help skills. Applicants must show financial need. Grades are not a determining factor. Please send donations to: Margaret F. Parsons’s scholarship c/o Patricia Sargent Burleson 600 Washington St., Gloucester MA 01930
