AMERICAN RED CROSS of Northeast Massachusetts is a humanitarian organization that assists disaster victims and helps community members prevent, prepare for, and respond to emergencies. Organization relies on the generosity of its dedicated volunteers and is always eager to welcome more. 978-922-2224.
ASHLEY RICHARD SCHOLARSHIP, created by family and friends in her memory, is awarded each year to a deserving Gloucester High School senior who has participated in Junior ROTC. The student must demonstrate the leadership, citizenship and perseverance to strive to make things better. Qualified students must be accepted at an accredited school of continued learning. Donations: Ashley Richard Memorial Scholarship, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.