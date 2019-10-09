SOCIAL DAY CARE PROGRAM of the Gloucester Council on Aging is looking for enthusiastic, responsible volunteers to assist the program coordinator with activities for seniors. Shifts are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 978-281-9765, ext. 20.
TRANSCRIPTION VOLUNTEERS: In 1895 a man named Dolliver traveled around Gloucester and wrote in cursive the words carved on the tombstones. The Gloucester Cemeteries Committee is working on a transcription project that will digitize Dolliver’s work, but needs volunteers to help decipher these handwritten historical documents, which will eventually be accessible online. For more information, visit www.sites.google.com/view/volunteer-local-history/home.
