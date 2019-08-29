GLOUCESTER FISHERMAN’S AND SEAMAN’S WIDOWS AND ORPHANS SOCIETY FUND, a nonprofit organization formed in 1865 by community members, continues to help widows and orphans of deceased Cape Ann fishermen by distributing a monthly benefit to qualified applicants. Donations: Gloucester Fisherman’s and Seaman’s Widows and Orphan’s Aid Society Fund, c/o Mark Olsen, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS are needed by VNA Care, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization,to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision and support are provided. Call 781-569-2811 or visit www.vnacare.org.
