THE KINDNESS PROJECT will celebrate World Kindness Day on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant, 86 Main St. in Gloucester, with 10% of the proceeds supporting the work of The Kindness Project next year, including its signature Kindness Café Round Tables. This year, The Kindness Project hosted three no-cost Kindness Cafes, with more than 150 people discussing the spirit of kindness. Everyone is invited to celebrate Gloucester’s own spirit of kindness and enjoy music, awards, fun table pieces, and Jalapeno’s great Mexican food!
LISA BETH CURCURU SCHOLARSHIP: A memorial scholarship has been established to remember Lisa Beth Curcuru. All proceeds go directly to an annual scholarship awarded to a Gloucester High School student. Send donations to: Lisa Beth Curcuru Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
