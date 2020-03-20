VOLUNTEER KNITTERS knit and crochet items for veterans and other needy groups as part of the Council on Aging knitting and crochet group at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome to join the group when it meets again on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Materials are provided. Call 978-281-9765.
CAROLYN O’CONNOR SCHOLARSHIP, established by the Cape Ann Chamber Businesswomen in honor of the group’s first chairwoman, will award $1,000 annually to a Cape Ann woman looking to change careers or re-enter the work force. Each applicant must have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be a legal resident, and be accepted into an accredited college, university or job training program. Applications are available at the chamber office or by calling 978-283-1601. Send checks, payable to Businesswomen’s Scholarship Fund, to: Chamber Businesswomen’s Division, Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 33 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
