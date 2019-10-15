VOLUNTEER SHOPPERS AND VISITORS are needed by the Rose Baker Senior Center and the Council on Aging (COA) to provide weekly shopping and home visits to home-bound elders. The Gloucester COA has many other volunteer opportunities also available. 978-281-9765, ext. 14.
VNA CARE, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization, needs volunteers to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision, and support are provided. 781-569-2811. www.vnacare.org.
