CAPE ANN ANIMAL AID, 4 Paws Lane, a no-kill, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding appropriate placement for adoptable animals, seeks donations of cleaning and office supplies, animal toys and treats, collars and leashes. CAAA also seeks volunteers to help care for the shelter dogs and cats and to help with special fundraising events. All volunteers must attend an orientation before starting. www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.com. 978-283-6055.
CHEBACCO LAKE & WATERSHED ASSOCIATION is seeking new board members. This involves one meeting a month and little time to help with projects. Sue McLaughlin may be contacted for information at 978-468-7715 or sjmclaughlin@verizon.net.
