ROCKPORT EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, a nonprofit corporation, raises money from private sources to improve and enrich the Rockport educational system. Donations are used to support projects in the schools for which there are insufficient funding. Donations: Educational Foundation for Rockport, c/o Superintendent’s Office, 24 Jerden’s Lane, Rockport, MA 01966; or www.rockportedfoundation.org.
WATER QUALITY TESTERS are needed by the Ipswich River Watershed Association, which received a grant to study water quality at the inlets and outlets of area ponds and lakes. Testing will be done once a month from March to December. Sue McLaughlin may be contacted for information at 978-468-7715 or sjmclaughlin@verizon.net.
