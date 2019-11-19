GRACE CENTER INC., Cape Ann’s drop-in resource center for homeless and at-risk adults, needs volunteers. The Grace Center serves 55-65 adults in Gloucester, Monday through Friday, with a home-cooked meal, support and referrals for recovery, housing, education, job search and more. Call director Stephen Voysey, 978-675-6240..
PETER WATSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP: This scholarship is awarded annually to a Cape Ann resident pursuing a career in journalism. The first scholarship was awarded in the spring 2015. When he died in November 2012, his friends and family established this scholarship in his name in honor of his commitment to the development of young people interested in journalism — not just print journalism, but digital reporting, radio and TV broadcasting design and photography. Peter excelled as a daily newspaper editor, but he embraced new platforms, too, as long as they served the goal of bringing more accurate information to the public. The Scholarship Committee works with Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex Regional high schools in the selection of the recipient. The scholarship is administered by the Essex County Community Foundation. Donations: Peter Watson Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Essex County Community Foundation, 175 Andover St., Danvers, MA 01923; or www.eccf.org.
