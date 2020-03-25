GLOUCESTER ADVENTURE Inc., a nonprofit maritime historic preservation and educational organization, is seeking volunteers for its 2020 sailing season aboard the schooner Adventure. Volunteers are needed in these areas: sailing crew, administration, education, docents, and shipboard maintenance. No experience necessary. Email volunteer@schooner-adventure.org. 978-281-8079.
DAVID L. BENJAMIN MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP: Donations are being accepted for the David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Gloucester High School senior who is active in the instrumental or vocal music programs at GHS. Donations: David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship, c/o Maureen Klopotoski, 169R Magnolia Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.