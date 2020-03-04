MONEY MANAGEMENT VOLUNTEERS: SeniorCare Inc. is looking for volunteers for its Massachusetts Money Management Program, to help low-income seniors and people with disabilities manage their daily finances, such as bill paying, reconciling bank statements, and budgeting. Volunteers typically serve four to six hours per month. After initial training, bimonthly training is provided, and a year’s commitment is asked. Visit www.seniorcareinc.org, or call 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050.

