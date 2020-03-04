MONEY MANAGEMENT VOLUNTEERS: SeniorCare Inc. is looking for volunteers for its Massachusetts Money Management Program, to help low-income seniors and people with disabilities manage their daily finances, such as bill paying, reconciling bank statements, and budgeting. Volunteers typically serve four to six hours per month. After initial training, bimonthly training is provided, and a year’s commitment is asked. Visit www.seniorcareinc.org, or call 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050.
Today's worthy causes
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Gloucester - John Oliver Jr., 71, of Gloucester, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Carney Hospital in Boston following a courageous battle with MS. He was born in Gloucester on May 15, 1948, son of the late John Oliver Sr. and Helen (Sears) Oliver. John was a graduate of Glouces…
Rockport, MA - John R. Fitzgerald, 77, of Rockport, husband of Kathleen (Callahan) Fitzgerald, passed away on March 2, 2020, at Gloucester Healthcare with his loving family by his side. He was born in Roxbury, Mass., on November 20, 1942, son of the late John P. and Dorothy (Maglio) Fitzgera…
Most Popular
Articles
- Police/Fire: Gloucester man charged with driving drunk a fifth time
- 'I'm not riding the bus today'
- Essex captain comes aboard for new season of 'Wicked Tuna'
- Going international: Gloucester student qualifies for business competition
- Gloucester native who won 1954 Kentucky Derby dies
- Welch's business legacy depends on who you ask
- FishOn: Guv takes 'h' out of Worcester in Gloucester
- Letter: Rockport's schools provide high-quality education
- Gloucester hockey drops pulse pounding quarterfinal to L-S in OT
- One injured in A. Piatt Andrew Bridge crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.