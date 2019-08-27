GLOUCESTER EDUCATION FOUNDATION, (GEF), supports innovation and excellence in the Gloucester Public School District. GEF funds educational programs and initiatives across all district schools, grade levels and disciplines that have real impact on teaching and learning. Donations: GEF, 122 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930; or www.thinkthebest.org.
CATHOLIC CHARITIES: Help your Cape Ann neighbors by providing a donation to the local Catholic Charities Gloucester Office for basic needs — food, utility and rental assistance. Send checks, with “Basic Needs” on the memo line, to: Catholic Charities North, Attn: Sarah Gindel, 60 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. 978-283-3055.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.