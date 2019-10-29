ELDER SERVICES: North Shore Elder Services, 300 Rosewood Drive, Danvers, seeks volunteers to help homebound seniors stay independent and socially connected. 978-624-2288. Email volunteer@nselder.org. www.nselder.org.
GLOUCESTER CONSERVATION COMMISSION seeks environmentally conscious volunteers. Conservation Commission protects environmental resources and the adjoining uplands from adverse impact by enforcing the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act and the city Wetlands Ordinance. Commission also advises other city boards on environmental matters and encourages public outreach on conservation issues. Meets the first and third Wednesday of the month. Interested residents should send a letter to the Conservation Commission, 3 Pond Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.