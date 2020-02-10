FOSTER FAMILIES NEEDED: Dare Family Services, a private, nonprofit social services agency that specializes in providing intensive foster care to children and teens that have been abused or neglected, is recruiting foster parents in all areas to provide homes for local foster children. 978-750-0751. www.darefamily.org.
KATHERINE E. “RENEE” NUTBROWN SCHOLARSHIP: The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann awards three $500 scholarships to graduating seniors of Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex high schools in honor of Brown, a longtime League of Women Voters member and community activist, who died in 2007. Send checks, payable to LWVCA with “scholarship” on the memo line, to June Michaels, P.O. Box 244, Rockport, MA 01966.
