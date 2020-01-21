ROAD TO RECOVERY program of the American Cancer Society needs volunteers to drive local cancer patients to and from chemotherapy and/or radiation treatments. Drivers use their own vehicles. Schedule is flexible, and treatment appointments take place weekdays, primarily during business hours. 1-800-ACS-2345. www.cancer.org.
VOLUNTEER SHOVELERS are sought by the Rose Baker Senior Center to assist Gloucester seniors. Opportunities for high school students who may earn some service hours; families who would like to volunteer together; or other adults to support the senior community. We will try to match volunteers and seniors based on the proximity of their homes. For information, call 978-281-9765.
