VNA CARE, a nonprofit home health and hospice organization, needs volunteers to provide companionship to patients and respite for family members. Training, supervision, and support are provided. 781-569-2811. www.vnacare.org.
VISITOR CENTER VOLUNTEERS are sought by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization which runs the only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann. It is looking for residents who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors. Days and hours are flexible. Call Barb Sienkiewicz at 978-283-1601.
