ACTION EMERGENCY HOMELESS SHELTER is accepting donations of deodorant, razors, feminine products, men’s sneakers and boots (larger sizes preferred), men’s jeans (larger sizes preferred), and socks.
CAPT. HARRY “PINT” JOHNSON SCHOLARSHIP: A scholarship in memory of Capt. Harry “Pint” Johnson is available to graduating seniors from Cape Ann who will be entering a trade school, maritime arts school or the emergency services field. Donations: Speedwell Engine Co. 2, c/o Phil Tanson, 15 Prospect St. Rockport, MA 01966.
