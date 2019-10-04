ROCKPORT EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION, a nonprofit corporation, raises money from private sources to improve and enrich the Rockport educational system. Donations are used to support projects in the schools for which there are insufficient funding. Donations: Educational Foundation for Rockport, c/o Superintendent’s Office, 24 Jerden’s Lane, Rockport, MA 01966; or www.rockportedfoundation.org.
VOLUNTEER KNITTERS knit and crochet items for veterans and other needy groups as part of the Council on Aging knitting and crochet group at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome to join the group when it meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Materials are provided. Call 978-281-9765.
