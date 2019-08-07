VOLUNTEER KNITTERS knit and crochet items for veterans and other needy groups as part of the Council on Aging knitting and crochet group at the Rose Baker Senior Center. New members are welcome to join the group when it meets Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Materials are provided. Call 978-281-9765.
WATER QUALITY TESTERS are needed by the Ipswich River Watershed Association, which received a grant to study water quality at the inlets and outlets of area ponds and lakes. Testing will be done once a month from March to December. Sue McLaughlin may be contacted for information at 978-468-7715 or sjmclaughlin@verizon.net.
