VOLUNTEER BUSINESS COUNSELORS with business ownership or management experience are needed by SCORE to provide free confidential business counseling to local people who want to start a business, buy or sell a business, or improve the performance of an existing business. SCORE N.E. Massachusetts has 34 business counselors with varied business backgrounds that met with more than 2,000 clients last year in Gloucester and 11 other regional locations. Nationwide there are more than 12,400 SCORE volunteer counselors. www.scorenemass.org. Email membership@scorenemass.org. 978-973-8948.
VOLUNTEER DRIVERS are needed to transport elders to medical appointments for SeniorCare’s RSVP Volunteers of the North Shore program. Drivers are needed throughout the North Shore. The volunteer’s commitment is flexible. The volunteer determines when and how often they can help. Call 978-281-1750, ext. 572, or email rsvp@seniorcareinc.org.
