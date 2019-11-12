HOSPICE VOLUNTEERS are being recruited by the nonprofit Care Dimensions for across the North Shore and Greater Boston. Volunteers play a vital role in providing care, companionship and compassion to patients. Volunteer experiences vary depending on the volunteer’s interests and abilities, and opportunities are developed to keep you close to home or work. Consider visiting with a patient, helping with office or clerical work, volunteering at a special event, and more. 1-888-283-1722.
JADE DONALDSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a beloved physical education teacher who worked in the Rockport Public Schools for many years, is accepting donations: Jade Donaldson Memorial Scholarship, c/o Jean Donaldson, 11G Millbrook Park, Rockport, MA 01966. 978-546-8025.
