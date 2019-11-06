ENGLISH TUTORS are sought to work one-on-one with students seeking to improve their English speaking and reading skills as part of Wellspring House’s English for Speakers of Other Languages program/ The program takes place Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 6 to 8 p.m., at Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester. This is a two-hour commitment per week from volunteers. Contact Mary to learn more at 978-281-3221 ext. 300.
KATHERINE E. “RENEE” NUTBROWN SCHOLARSHIP: The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann awards three $500 scholarships to graduating seniors of Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex high schools in honor of Brown, a longtime League of Women Voters member and community activist, who died in 2007. Send checks, payable to LWVCA with “scholarship” on the memo line, to June Michaels, P.O. Box 244, Rockport, MA 01966.
