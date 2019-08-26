CHEBACCO LAKE & WATERSHED ASSOCIATION is seeking new board members. This involves one meeting a month and little time to help with projects. Sue McLaughlin may be contacted for information at 978-468-7715 or sjmclaughlin@verizon.net.
GLOUCESTER CONSERVATION COMMISSION seeks environmentally conscious volunteers. Conservation Commission protects environmental resources and the adjoining uplands from adverse impact by enforcing the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act and the city Wetlands Ordinance. Commission also advises other city boards on environmental matters and encourages public outreach on conservation issues. Meets the first and third Wednesday of the month. Interested residents should send a letter to the Conservation Commission, 3 Pond Road, Gloucester, MA 01930.
THE CULTURAL CENTER AT ROCKY NECK, 6 Wonson St., seeks volunteers for music programming, gallery sitting, marketing, exhibitions committee, special events and social media. Anyone who has two to eight hours a month to give, are interested in one-time events or being involved on an ongoing basis are welcome. Those interested in helping are asked to contact Brenda Malloy at 978-559-1709 or BrendaMalloy@hotmail.com for more information.
