ADDISON GILBERT HOSPITAL in Gloucester seeks applicants to join its team of enthusiastic and professional volunteers. The Emergency Department, Surgical Day Care Unit and Adult Unit need volunteers to give directions, assist with activities, transport patients within the hospital, and help serve refreshments. Opportunities are also available for clerical assistance and sales positions in the gift shop for morning, afternoon and evening shifts. Training, free parking and meal vouchers for the hospital’s cafe are provided. 978-922-3000, ext. 2307.
DAVID L. BENJAMIN MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP: Donations are being accepted for the David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Gloucester High School senior who is active in the instrumental or vocal music programs at GHS. Donations: David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship, c/o Maureen Klopotoski, 169R Magnolia Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
