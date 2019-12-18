MANCHESTER PUBLIC LIBRARY depends on volunteers to keep up with a busy schedule. Shelving books, processing materials, data entry, homework center coach, are just some of the tasks performed by volunteers. If you have an hour or two a week consider joining the library community. 978-526-7711.
ROGER J. PARADY JR. SCHOLARSHIP will be awarded each year to a graduating student of Gloucester High School who has been accepted by Salem State University, and is pursuing a career in the field of education. Parady was proud to have graduated from Salem State which prepared him to become a successful and dedicated teacher of history for more than 33 years. Donations: Roger J. Parady Jr. Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.