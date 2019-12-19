BELL RINGERS are needed for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive, which ends Christmas Eve. You can work in teams of two or more, or independently. A chorus or musician is welcome to bring their talent to the ringing. All donations stay right here on Cape Ann. Anyone wishing to sign up for one or more shifts can contact Lenny Linquata at The Gloucester House at 978-283-1812.
PAT ROY SCHOLARSHIP has been established by board of directors of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce in honor of the past president and first woman leader in the organization’s history. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a young woman pursuing business courses in college. The chamber will provide an annual endowment of $500 and welcomes additional contributions from those wishing to honor Roy’s accomplishments as a key member of the Woodman family business and in strengthening the business and civic climate of the region. Donations: Pat Roy Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 33 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
