ESSEX BICENTENNIAL COMMITTEE is planning a celebration of the glory days of Centennial Grove to be held in September. Anyone interested in this may contact Keith Symmes at kslsymmes.msn.com.
ADDISON GILBERT HOSPITAL seeks applicants to join its team of enthusiastic and professional volunteers. The Emergency Department, Surgical Day Care Unit and Adult Unit need volunteers to give directions, assist with activities, transport patients within the hospital, and help serve refreshments. Opportunities are also available for clerical assistance and sales positions in the gift shop for morning, afternoon and evening shifts. Training, free parking and meal vouchers for the hospital’s cafe are provided. 978-922-3000, ext. 2307.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.