SCHOOL LIBRARIES SEEK DONATIONS: Many of Gloucester’s public school libraries welcome donations of books suitable for student borrowing. Books should be new or gently used and published within the past 10 years. No old encyclopedias, damaged or musty-smelling books. Monetary donations to be used toward the purchase of books are also welcome. Donations may be dropped off at the schools. For more information, email Samantha Whitney at Gloucester High School at swhitney@gloucester.k12.ma.us; Maureen Foster at O’Maley Innovation Middle School at maureen.foster@comcast.net; Diane Bevins at Beeman Memorial Elementary School at dojbessex@juno.com; Sharron Cohen at Plum Cove School at sharronster@gmail.com; Cathy Lake at West Parish Elementary School at cathy@lakesinmagnolia.com; and Cherylann Parker at Veterans Memorial Elementary School at cparker@gloucester.k12.ma.us.
SOCIAL DAY CARE PROGRAM of the Gloucester Council on Aging is looking for enthusiastic, responsible volunteers to assist the program coordinator with activities for seniors. Shifts are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. 978-281-9765, ext. 20.
