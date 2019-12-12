CAPE ANN ANIMAL AID, 4 Paws Lane, a no-kill, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding appropriate placement for adoptable animals, seeks donations of cleaning and office supplies, animal toys and treats, collars and leashes. CAAA also seeks volunteers to help care for the shelter dogs and cats and to help with special fundraising events. All volunteers must attend an orientation before starting. www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.com. 978-283-6055.
DAVID L. BENJAMIN MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP fund is accepting donations. The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Gloucester High School senior who is active in the instrumental or vocal music programs at GHS. Donations: David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship, c/o Maureen Klopotoski, 169R Magnolia Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.