L. DEXTER WOODMAN SCHOLARSHIP FUND was founded in 1988 with a donation from the Woodman family of Essex in honor of Dexter Woodman, a well-known benefactor of young people in his community. Woodman scholarships have helped send young men and women to college. The fund also gives to students chosen annually by the Essex Lions, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, and the Massachusetts Restaurant Association. Every year the fund also sponsors 25 Honors Scholars through the North Shore Chamber of Commerce. Woodman scholarship recipients are seniors at Manchester Essex Regional High School, or high school seniors who attended Essex Elementary School. Applicants are judged on character and service to the community as well as academics, extracurricular activities, and need. Donations: Woodman Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 81, Essex, MA 01929. Email scholarship@woodmans.com.
MAB COMMUNITY SERVICES: Donate your old car to MAB Community Services, formerly the Massachusetts Association for the Blind, which provides services and programs to the blind and vision-impaired community of Massachusetts. Free tow and quick pickup are available. Old cars, boats, trailers, campers, motorcycles, Jet Skis and snowmobiles may be donated. 1-888-613-2777.
