MEALS ON WHEELS, a program of SeniorCare Inc., needs volunteer drivers to deliver noon-time meals to homebound seniors throughout the North Shore. Anyone interested in volunteering one or more mornings a week should call 1-866-927-1050 or 978-281-1750, Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; or visit www.seniorcareinc.org. Drivers pick up fully prepared and packaged hot meals the morning of each delivery.
LISA BETH CURCURU SCHOLARSHIP: A memorial scholarship has been established to remember Lisa Beth Curcuru. All proceeds go directly to an annual scholarship awarded to a Gloucester High School student. Send donations to: Lisa Beth Curcuru Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
