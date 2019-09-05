GLOUCESTER PLANT COMMITTEE seeks volunteer gardeners to help care for public spaces in Gloucester. No experience necessary. Committee meets Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at perennials gardens on Stacy Boulevard, near Fishermen’s Wives Memorial. Email Susan Kelly at susan@generousgardeners.org.
KATHERINE E. “RENEE” NUTBROWN SCHOLARSHIP: The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann awards three $500 scholarships to graduating seniors of Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex high schools in honor of Brown, a longtime League of Women Voters member and community activist, who died in 2007. Send checks, payable to LWVCA with “scholarship” on the memo line, to June Michaels, P.O. Box 244, Rockport, MA 01966.
