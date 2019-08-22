ESSEX BICENTENNIAL COMMITTEE is planning a celebration of the glory days of Centennial Grove to be held in September. Anyone interested in this may contact Keith Symmes at kslsymmes.msn.com.
DAVID L. BENJAMIN MUSIC SCHOLARSHIP: Donations are being accepted for the David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is awarded annually to a Gloucester High School senior who is active in the instrumental or vocal music programs at GHS. Donations: David L. Benjamin Music Scholarship, c/o Maureen Klopotoski, 169R Magnolia Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.