BELL RINGERS are needed for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. You can work in teams of two or more, or independently. A chorus or musician is welcome to bring their talent to the ringing. All donations stay right here on Cape Ann. Anyone wishing to sign up for one or more shifts can contact Lenny Linquata or Annette at The Gloucester House at 978-283-1812.
CAPE ANN ANIMAL AID, 4 Paws Lane, a no-kill, nonprofit organization dedicated to finding appropriate placement for adoptable animals, seeks donations of cleaning and office supplies, animal toys and treats, collars and leashes. CAAA also seeks volunteers to help care for the shelter dogs and cats and to help with special fundraising events. All volunteers must attend an orientation before starting. www.CapeAnnAnimalAid.com. 978-283-6055.
