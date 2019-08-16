CAPE ANNERS WANTED who would like to share their knowledge of the region with visitors at only year-round visitor center on Cape Ann, The visitors center is run by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, a nonprofit business and community organization. Days and hours are flexible. Call Barb Sienkiewicz at 978-283-1601.
JADE DONALDSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a beloved physical education teacher who worked in the Rockport Public Schools for many years, is accepting donations: Jade Donaldson Memorial Scholarship, c/o Jean Donaldson, 11G Millbrook Park, Rockport, MA 01966. 978-546-8025.
