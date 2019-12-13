BELL RINGERS are needed for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. You can work in teams of two or more, or independently. A chorus or musician is welcome to bring their talent to the ringing. All donations stay right here on Cape Ann. Anyone wishing to sign up for one or more shifts can contact Lenny Linquata at The Gloucester House at 978-283-1812.
JADE DONALDSON MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP, in memory of a beloved physical education teacher who worked in the Rockport Public Schools for many years, is accepting donations: Jade Donaldson Memorial Scholarship, c/o Jean Donaldson, 11G Millbrook Park, Rockport, MA 01966. 978-546-8025.
