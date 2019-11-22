BELL RINGERS are needed for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. You can work in teams of two or more, or independently. A chorus or musician is welcome to bring their talent to the ringing. All donations stay right here on Cape Ann. Anyone wishing to sign up for one or more shifts can contact Lenny Linquata or Annette at The Gloucester House at 978-283-1812.
MAGNOLIA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Historically-minded volunteers are needed to help with digitizing the collection, filing, helping with grants and other related work. Someone with computer experience would also be a big help. 978-290-3005.
