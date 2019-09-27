MONEY MANAGEMENT VOLUNTEERS: SeniorCare Inc. is looking for volunteers for its Massachusetts Money Management Program, to help low-income seniors and people with disabilities manage their daily finances, such as bill paying, reconciling bank statements, and budgeting. Volunteers typically serve four to six hours per month. After initial training, bimonthly training is provided, and a year’s commitment is asked. Visit www.seniorcareinc.org, or call 978-281-1750 or 1-866-927-1050.
PATHWAYS FOR CHILDREN needs volunteers to help out, either for one time only or on a weekly basis, working with support staff in the classroom, sharing a special interest or skill or assisting with homework. Pathways has opportunities working with all ages, beginning with infants and toddlers in the Young Families Initiative, Head Start preschool program, and School-Age Care, which provides after-school programs for children up to age 12. There are also some opportunities available outside the classroom. 978-281-2400, ext. 320. Email dfoster@pw4c.org.
