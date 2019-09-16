MANCHESTER HISTORICAL MUSEUM seeks volunteers to greet people at the front desk, be docents, help with its inventory database, and join its events and hospitality team. Email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
PAT ROY SCHOLARSHIP: The board of directors of the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has established a scholarship in honor of past President Pat Roy, the first woman leader in the organization’s history. The scholarship will be awarded each year to a young woman pursuing business courses in college. The chamber will provide an annual endowment of $500 and welcomes additional contributions from those wishing to honor Roy’s accomplishments as a key member of the Woodman family business and in strengthening the business and civic climate of the region. Donations: Pat Roy Scholarship Fund, c/o Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, 33 Commercial St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.